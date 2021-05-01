CADILLAC — Two Munson Healthcare hospitals received the top grade from The Leapfrog Group for spring 2021.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital received “A‘ marks while Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital and Munson Medical Center received “B‘ grades. The grades were released April 29.
“Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic, I applaud the staff and physicians across our health system who continue to focus on safe, high-quality care for our patients,‘ said Ed Ness, president and CEO of Munson Healthcare. “These grades reflect their efforts and should provide real assurance for everyone in our communities that great care remains close to home.‘
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog group that examines hospital quality and safety, assigning an A, B, C, D, and F grade based on how safe the facility is for patients.
The Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade was developed under the guidance of a national panel and uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to grade hospitals across the nation twice each year.
The hospital safety grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed with results that are free and accessible to the public.
“This sixth consecutive Leapfrog ‘A’ results from the daily efforts and relentless commitment our providers and staff maintain to care for our patients. I am extremely thankful and proud of the healthcare team for their exceptional performance and dedication to the community,‘ said Peter Marinoff, community president of Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
