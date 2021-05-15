TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Regional EMS Education is accepting applications for its paramedic program, which begins July 26.
The nearly 15-month program includes 589 hours of classroom instruction in addition to a minimum of 95 hours completed in an online format and 672 hours of clinical experience.
All classes are held in the EMS education classroom at Foster Family Community Healthcare Center, 550 Munson Ave., in Traverse City. Clinical training will occur at Munson Healthcare hospitals, area EMS agencies, and other clinical sites throughout the state of Michigan. Students who successfully complete the course and obtain their paramedic license will be able to apply for 43 credits of an associates of applied science degree in paramedicine at Northwestern Michigan College.
Prerequisites include a copy of the applicant’s EMT-Basic license, a letter of recommendation for one’s EMS agency or director, shot records and more. At least one year of experience with a transporting Advanced Life Support unit is recommended or two years of experience on a non-transporting basic life support unit.
The cost of the program is $7,300 and includes the text. The deadline for registration is July 19 at 11 p.m.
For more information on the program and its requirement visit munsonhealthcare.org/services/emergency-medical-services/ems.
