CADILLAC — In alignment with current federal, state and local guidance for social distancing and to ensure the health and safety of its employees, visitors and volunteers, the Hiawatha, Huron-Manistee and Ottawa National Forests are shutting down developed recreation facilities and restrooms, as well as suspending trash pick-up indefinitely effective immediately.
In addition, on the Hiawatha and Ottawa, all overnight use is shut down and no campfires are allowed, in order to minimize the risk to first responders in the event of a wildfire.
For more information on the status of our recreation sites, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/hmnf or contact us at 231-775-2421 or SM.FS.HMNF@usda.gov.
