New CISR Elite Status conferred on Lindsay Majors

CADILLAC — Lindsay Majors, agency manager of Fekete Knaggs and Burr Insurance Agency in Cadillac, received CISR Elite status after completing the insurance risk and exposure course.
The Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) program is distinguished from other programs of its kind by an annual continuing education requirement, which ensures that designees stay current on the policy changes and trends within the industry. Five successful courses are required to achieve the CISR designation; passing all nine exults one’s status to CISR Elite.
The CISR Elite distinction is awarded by the Society of CISR, a not-for-profit organization and member of The National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research.
