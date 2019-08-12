CADILLAC — New Hope Shelter is pleased to announce it has received a grant in the amount of $3,750 from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation. This grant award, from the Unrestricted Community Fund, will support the purchase and installation of a new central air system for the Women’s and Children’s Shelter.
Installation of the central air system in the 5,000-square-foot shelter will ensure the women and children better living conditions during their stay. The new system will help prevent heatstroke, dehydration, and other conditions related to overheating, as well as offering shelter residents comfortable sleeping conditions in the summer months. New Hope Shelter provides 10,000 bed nights per year at their shelters, and approximately 45% of service recipients are women and children.
According to Doreen Lanc, Executive Director of the Foundation, “Women in shelters too often have trauma from their situation, where they are unable to support themselves or their children, we are pleased to have our Community Fund that addresses the unforeseen needs that arise like an air conditioning unit, that may make life a bit easier for the individuals while staying at the New Hope Shelter.‘
