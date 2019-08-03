New leadership at Cadillac Heritage Christian

CADILLAC — Cadillac Heritage Christian School (CHCS) announces the promotion of Carol Renkiewicz to Administrator effective August 1, 2019. Mrs. Renkiewicz has served the families at Heritage for the past 19 years, in multiple roles. For the past five years, she worked as a Co-Administrator alongside Mr. Bill Goodwill.
Renkiewicz will be replacing Goodwill, who retired after 51 years of service to education, the last 20 years at Heritage. During that time, he also taught history, government, and spent many seasons as the Patriots boys’ varsity basketball coach.
Carol is optimistic about the future of CHCS. “Heritage just celebrated its 36th anniversary. I feel privileged to lead this great school that has been part of the Cadillac community for so long. It is an honor to serve the Lord alongside excellent staff who are sold out for Christian education. We are excited about what God is doing here.”
