TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency is hosting virtual homebuyer education workshops to teach buyers how to identify scams, improve their credit score and learn what it takes to buy a home from start to finish.
NMCAA offers two-part sessions, as well as an all-in-one course.
To view the workshop calendar and to register, visit www.nmcaa.net/calendar.asp.
If interested in taking homebuying education at your own pace, NMCAA is also offering online courses at www.ehomeamerica.org/nmcaa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.