Eleven grants were awarded to local community non-profits through Great Lakes Energy members who support the cooperative’s People Fund program. Since the program’s inception in 1999, organizations have received more than $3.8 million in People Fund grants.
The People Fund Board of Directors awarded $36,284.59 in grants to 11 central Michigan organizations, with a total of over $116,819 for all organizations throughout the cooperative’s 26-county service area in 2020.
• Webber Township, Baldwin: $5,000 for a Community Development Project to remove blight, includes equipment, supplies, audit, and telephone/internet.
• Stehouwer Free Clinic, Cadillac: $3,000 for emergency dental care and diabetic education expenses.
• Reed City Area District Library, Reed City: $3,190 for five computers and monitors.
The People Fund is supported by the voluntary contributions of Great Lakes Energy members who allow their electric cooperative to round up their bill each month to the next dollar. It averages 50 cents a month.
Great Lakes Energy members can enroll in the People Fund by calling 1-888-485-2537 or visiting gtlakes.com. All funds collected from members go toward grants.
Nonprofit organizations in the Great Lakes Energy service area can request a grant application online at https://www.gtlakes.com/people-fund/. The next grant application deadline is October 15, 2020.
