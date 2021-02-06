The Great Lakes Energy People Fund awarded $228,288 in grants to charitable and community organizations throughout 2020.
The granted funds were awarded to 67 charitable and community organizations throughout Great Lakes Energy’s 26-county service area, which stretches from Kalamazoo to the Mackinac Straits.
These grants are supported solely by GLE members who allow their electric cooperative to round up their monthly bill to the next dollar.
“Once again, our members have opened their hearts and provided tremendous opportunities for improvement in the communities we serve,‘ says President/CEO Bill Scott. “The People Fund has awarded more than $3.8 million in grants since 1999. We are so fortunate to have played a part in facilitating this generosity on behalf of our members.‘
Members of the electric cooperative who wish to participate are encouraged to enroll in the People Fund online at gtlakes.com or by contacting Great Lakes Energy’s office.
“People may not think 50 cents a month can do much, but when added with the contributions of other Great Lakes Energy members, we are able to help so many,‘ explains Scott. “Giving back to the community is one of the cooperative principles and we couldn’t do it without our members’ generosity.‘
Of the $228,000 granted in 2020, $16,293.55 was given to local businesses in the Cadillac News coverage area.
Luther Fire District No. 1 was awarded $2,586 to replace two outdated automated external defibrillators.
Reed City Area District Library was granted a total of $5,707.55. The library was awarded $2,517.55 for a machine to repair books and one to repair CDs/DVDs/games and another $3,190 for five computers and monitors.
The Stehouwer Free Clinic in Cadillac received a $3,000 grant for emergency dental care and diabetic education expenses.
Webber Township near Baldwin was granted $5,000 for a Community Development Project to remove blight and includes equipment, supplies, audit and telephone and internet services.
The 2020 People Fund Annual Report was included in the January issue of Michigan Country Lines magazine recently mailed to Great Lakes Energy members. Others may obtain the report by contacting Great Lakes Energy at 1-888-485-2537 or by visiting gtlakes.com and downloading the report.
The Great Lakes Energy People Fund is accepting applications for 2021 grants from local non-profit organizations. The deadlines for applications for the 2021 grant cycles are April 15 and Oct. 15. Visit gtlakes.com/people-fund/ to submit an application.
