REED CITY — The Reed City Rotary Club has created a fund to assist local restaurants located within Reed City Area Public Schools geographical area.
The fund is part of the Reed City Rotary Charities which was recognized with 501(c)3 designation in 2006. One of the tax-exempt purposes of Reed City Rotary Charities per the articles of incorporation is “To encourage and foster the ideal of service both personally and in business.‘ The funding of the new Relief Fund does just that.
“Our Rotary Club has been an active service organization in our community,‘ said President Brad Doornbos. “This is another avenue that we can utilize to support some of our businesses that have been most affected by shutdowns and loss of business due to restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.‘
Reed City Rotary Club is starting the fund with a challenge to anyone that wants to support area restaurants. The Club will match all donations up to the first $5,000 donated.
At this time, the club can only accept checks but is working on an online giving platform. Checks should be made out to “Reed City Rotary Relief Fund‘ and mailed to PO Box 184, Reed City, MI 49677. You can also go online at www.rcrotary.com/covid-relief-fund to pledge a donation as well as find out more information. All donations supporting this fund are tax-deductible.
For food establishments in the area, an application to apply for a grant can be found at https://www.rcrotary.com/covid- relief-fund. The Reed City Rotary Relief Fund is only open to restaurants and other food establishments that have been financially affected by COVID-19. If the fund grows and more resources are available, the club may choose to expand the business categories or geographical area.
The fund has already received its first donation in the amount of $415 from the Reed City High School Class of 2014. With the match portion in place, the fund is now at $830. The fund will continue to accept donations and disburse grants to businesses that demonstrate a need.
If funds remain, they will be used to support future Reed City community initiatives. If you have questions concerning how to donate or apply, please visit the website or email the club at info@rcrotary.com.
