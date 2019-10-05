LANSING — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that all Secretary of State branch offices will be collecting nonperishable food items as part of the annual Harvest Gathering campaign through Friday, Nov. 15.
“Secretary of State offices have been participating in the Harvest Gathering for 20 years, and in that time, our generous customers and staff have donated more than 155 tons of food and $42,000,‘ Benson said. “Because donations stay in the area in which they are collected, every food or personal care item you drop off at a Secretary of State branch office will assist someone in need within your community — a family, a veteran, a senior citizen, a homeless neighbor.‘
In 2018, the statewide Michigan Harvest Gathering campaign, which included the Michigan Health and Hospital Association and multiple state departments, collected 1,285,000 pounds of food and more than $329,000.
Food items especially needed include canned meats, dry beans, soups, beef stew, pasta products, peanut butter and tuna. Other items include baby food or formula, diapers, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes.
