LANSING — All Secretary of State offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day. Secretary of State offices that normally offer Saturday hours also will be closed Saturday, Aug. 31.
Most license plate types can be ordered or renewed online at ExpressSOS.com. Driver’s license permits and registrations for vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles or boats may be printed, allowing motorists to drive legally until they get their renewed driver’s license or plate and tab in the mail. Additionally, customers may order a duplicate registration or title, change their address and register to be an organ donor on the website.
Licenses and plates that expire on a day when state offices are closed, such as a holiday or weekend, can be renewed the following day without penalty.
License plate tabs also can be renewed at self-service kiosks, many of which are available around the clock. Visit the Branch Office Locator at Michigan.gov/SOS to find a Secretary of State kiosk near you.
