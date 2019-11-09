LANSING — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson reminds residents that all Secretary of State offices and the Office of the Great Seal will be closed Monday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
Most license plate types can be ordered or renewed online at ExpressSOS.com. Driver’s license permits and registrations for vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles or boats may be printed, allowing motorists to drive legally until they get their renewed driver’s license or plate and tab in the mail. Additionally, customers may order a duplicate registration or title, change their address and register to be an organ donor on the website.
Licenses and plates that expire on a day when state offices are closed, such as a holiday or weekend, can be renewed the following day without penalty.
