CADILLAC — Starting on January 6, the Cadillac Social Security office, located at 1720 S. Mitchell St., will be open to the public on Fridays.
The office’s expanded service hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
While the agency continues to improve both the access to and the experience with its services, it is important to note that most Social Security services do not require the public to take time to visit an office. People may create a my Social Security account, a personalized online service, at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
Many Social Security services are also conveniently available by calling 1-800-772-1213. People who are deaf or hard of hearing may call Social Security’s TTY number, 1-800-325-0778.
