Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital earns top rural hospital honors

Spectrum Health Big Rapids and Reed City Hospital Board of Director Terry Nerbonne is at right.

 Courtesy photo — Jim Norton

REED CITY — Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital leadership gathered with staff Wednesday, January 29, to celebrate being named a Top Rural Hospital, one of only 18 across the country by the Leapfrog Group. The award recognizes achievements in patient safety and quality. Bret Jackson, president of the Economic Alliance of Michigan and Leapfrog representative, spoke during the celebration, as did Caroline Ring, chief nursing officer (with award) and Amanda Knuth, hospital quality, safety and experience manager.

Cadillac News

Tags