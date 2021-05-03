REED CITY — Reed City area patients utilizing Spectrum Health outpatient rehabilitation services will have a completely renovated space across from Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital to use starting May 3.
“We’re very excited with how the new space turned out,‘ said Kristie Smith, outpatient rehabilitation manager. “We can’t wait to show it off to patients next week.‘
Outpatient rehab services is moving from its current location on Chestnut Street to the former diabetes education office at 4393 220th Avenue.
Hours for outpatient rehabilitation services will not change with the move. Hours remain 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. For more information, patients can call (231) 832-8707.
