CADILLAC — Strong Tower Radio (STR) first went on the air on December 23, 2009.
The actual STR story started in October 2007 when the FCC opened a window for new frequencies. David Bolduc, who then lived in Decatur, Illinois, wanted one of those frequencies.
No frequencies were available, so David decided to look in Michigan where his wife grew up. He learned that 91.9 was available in Cadillac, Michigan. But there was a problem. He had only three weeks to form a Board of Directors, write by-laws, and file an application. The application was granted to build 91.9 fm. All they needed now was $150,000 to build the station. Later they needed call letters. WGCP was available, which fit perfectly: “Where God’s Character is Proclaimed!‘ David and his family moved north.
As Jilane Fenner (Public Relations Rep) says, there was one little station proclaiming the Three Angels Messages in “little ole Cadillac, Michigan.
STR has grown to 12 radio stations and a TV station. STR now covers most of Michigan, from Lansing and Grand Rapids to the Upper Peninsula, plus Saulte Ste. Marie, Escanaba and even Ironwood.
As a 3ABN affiliate, STR, now has TV23 in Cadillac, which rebroadcasts 3ABN, 3ABN Latino, 3ABN Proclaim, 3ABN Kids Network, and Amazing Facts TV. STR airs a variety of programs, including sermons, music, health, and children’s programing. They also produce some of their own programs. Besides 3ABN, there are shows from Life Talk, Moody Radio, Money Wise, Ranger Bill, Night Sounds, etc.
In 2017, STR hired Tom Mejeur to help with programming. He worked for a year under George’s mentoring. Sadly, George passed away in 2018, and Tom carries on the legacy.
STR now has three full-time, and two part-time employees, several dedicated, full-time volunteers, and many part-time volunteers. Hundreds of listeners call in for free materials and share their testimonies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.