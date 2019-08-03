CADILLAC — Walmart and The Salvation Army are joining forces to provide new school supplies to local children in need during the “Stuff the Bus‘ campaign event at the Cadillac Walmart on Boon Road on Saturday, August 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
As part of a nationwide effort, the “Stuff the Bus‘ campaign event in Cadillac is one of nearly 3,000 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country. In-store shoppers on August 3 will receive lists of supplies needed, and all they have to do to participate is purchase and drop off the requested items at The Salvation Army collection bins located at the front of each store.
“There are kids heading back to school this year that need assistance to start the school year off right,‘ said Captain R.C. Duskin from The Salvation Army. “By donating school supplies for a child in need, you’re easing the burden parents experience at the start of the school year, and helping set the right tone for these kids as they head back to school. It’s the boost of confidence they need to have a successful year.‘
All donations made at “Stuff the Bus‘ campaign events will remain in the local community and will help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to local children in need.
To learn more and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, visit SACadillac.org.
