CADILLAC — Walmart and The Salvation Army are joining forces to provide toys to local children in need during the holidays with a toy drive event at the Cadillac Walmart on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Shoppers will receive a list of suggested toy items. To participate, simply stop by and drop off new toys to The Salvation Army at the front of participating Walmart stores.
Santa will be making visits to every Walmart store on the same day.
For those unable to participate in-store on Nov. 9, The Salvation Army has provided a searchable online registry comprising all the items needed; each item requires just one click to purchase. See the list online at www.walmart.com/lists/view-events-registry-items?id=520eb273-b857-49a0-8fe3-fff20478201a.
