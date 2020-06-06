EAST LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) State Director Jason Allen announced that the department is investing $281 million in 106 projects to improve water and wastewater infrastructure in rural communities in 36 states and Puerto Rico. USDA is funding the projects through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program.
“These investments will help improve water quality and safety for many rural Michigan residents. They will replace old, fragile systems with new ones and allow upgrades to facilities that are decades old, boosting efficiencies and addressing environmental hazards,‘ Allen said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to partnering with rural communities to help them improve their infrastructure, because when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.‘
USDA is funding projects in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Eligible applicants include rural cities, towns and water districts. The funds can be used for drinking water, stormwater drainage and waste disposal systems in rural communities that meet population limits.
In Michigan, there are ten rural communities that will receive funding:
The City of McBain will use a $2,048,000 million loan and a $4,444,000 million grant to improve its municipal water system. The proposed project will replace a water main, replace wells, modify the storage tank and install water meters, along with the construction of an iron removal plant which will alleviate the poor water quality from the well field. The water system serves 394 users.
For application or eligibility information, view the interactive RD Apply tool or contact one of USDA Rural Development’s state or field offices.
