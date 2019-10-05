SAGINAW — The Department of Veterans Affairs announced the appointment of Ms. RimaAnn Nelson as the new Network Director for Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 10. VISN 10 oversees 12 VA medical centers and 60 clinics across Ohio, Indiana and Michigan, and provides patient-centered care to more than 500,000 Veterans. Ms. Nelson’s appointment is effective Oct. 27.
"We are excited to have someone of Ms. Nelson’s stature serving as the VISN 10 Network Director," said Shella Stovall, acting VISN 10 Network Director until Ms. Nelson begins in the permanent position. "Ms. Nelson is a recognized leader with vast VA experience leading some of the most complex, challenging organizations. We are honored that she has selected VISN 10 as her new home.‘
Ms. Nelson first joined VA in 1994 as a student nurse at the Salt Lake City Health Care System, where she rose to the position of Association Director of Clinical Operations. She has served as Director of Medical Centers and clinics ranging from St. Louis, Missouri to Manila, Philippines. She has served in the VA Senior Executive Service (SES) for the past 10 years with three different VA health systems, most recently as the Director of the Phoenix VA Medical Center since October of 2016.
