SAGINAW — The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is implementing VHA Directive 1085 Smoke-Free Policy for patients, visitors, vendors, volunteers and contractors at VA health care facilities consistent with our mission to promote a healthy environment as an important element of improving our health care system.
This will impact all VA medical centers, including Cadillac. This policy change coincides with additional VHA efforts to help us become the provider of choice for Veterans. This new policy of no smoking at VA health care facilities will be effective on October 1, 2019.
There is currently overwhelming evidence that smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke creates significant medical risks, and a growing body of evidence that exposure to thirdhand smoke creates additional risks to safety and direct patient care. To fulfill our commitment to Veterans, we must be mindful of situations which are harmful to their health and the wellbeing of our patients, staff, and members of the public. We offer a number of smoking cessation classes and various treatment alternatives are available. We encourage Veterans and staff to participate in the resources available to ensure their success.
