SAGINAW — Dr. James Hines is the new Chief of Staff for the Aleda E. Lutz VA in Saginaw and nine Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Alpena, Bad Axe, Cadillac, Cheboygan County, Clare, Gaylord, Grayling, Oscoda and Traverse City.
Dr. Hines served as a Primary Care Physician at the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center prior to this appointment and brings with him vast experience from a number of private sector medical facilities to include Recovery Pathways, Weatherby Healthcare, Valley OB/GYN, Covenant, and St. Mary’s (now Ascension). He is Board Certified in Family Medicine and Obstetrics and Gynecology, as well as Certified by the International Society of Clinical Densitometry and American Registry of Diagnostic Medical Sonographers.
The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw provides care to over 36,700 veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge.
