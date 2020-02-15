CADILLAC — Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity has met Habitat for Humanity International compliance as a Veteran’s Build Affiliate.
Habitat for Humanity provides volunteer, homeownership and employment opportunities to U.S. veterans, military service members and their families. The Wexford-Osceola Habitat is of more than 250 Habitat affiliates that take part in Veterans Build, partnering with veteran support organizations. Habitat offers financial education and financial literacy programs.
Habitat recruits veterans to work at as volunteers and extended volunteers. Contact Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity for volunteer opportunities, call 231-775-7561 for more details.
