WMISD Business Office staff earn certifications

CADILLAC — The Michigan School Business Officials (MSBO) has recently awarded certifications to Josephine Hill and Brandy Smith, who are Business Office employees at the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District (WMISD).
These certifications are under the MSBO Voluntary Certification Program as established by the MSBO Board of Directors through their Professional Development Committee.
Ms. Hill earned the Chief Financial Officer certification, which reflects a high degree of academic and professional preparation. This certificate will be valid for five years and during this time she will need to earn 150 professional development hours in order to maintain and renew her certification. The award was given at the 81st Annual MSBO Conference and Exhibit Show in May.
Ms. Smith renewed her School Payroll Specialist certification by participating in at least 90 hours of professional development.
“Both of these ladies do an outstanding job and the WMISD Board of Education and staff are proud of their accomplishments,‘ said WMISD Superintendent David Cox.
The WMISD provides business services to the school districts of Lake City, Manton, Marion, Mesick, Pine River and Roscommon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.