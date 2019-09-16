WMISD welcomes new staff members

Photo courtesy of Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District
The Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District is welcoming new staff members for the 2019-20 school year. Pictured are front row, left to right: Cara Neverth (School Social Worker), Stephanie Rann (School Psychologist), Alecia Aronson (Early Childhood Specialist (GSRP)), Madelyn Haskel (Sp Ed Teacher Consultant), Ken Barnard (Automotive Technology Para-Educator), Brenda Tarsa (Director of Sp Ed). Back row, left to right: Lisa Tuttle (Teacher Consultant of the Deaf & Hard of Hearing), Hannah Stewart (Occupational Therapist), Jason Traviss (CTC Principal), Paris Philo (Early Childhood Contact (GSRP)), Brad Sikkema (Automotive Technology Instructor). Not pictured: Hal Filter (Computer Technician) and Kyle Martin (Computer Technician).
