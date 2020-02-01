Wolverine names Kielbasa Director of Member Service

CADILLAC — Wolverine Power Cooperative (Wolverine) announced that Brittany Kielbasa has been promoted to director of member service.
“Brittany is relentlessly dedicated to advancing our members interests and has a proven ability to build relationships and navigate complex initiatives among diverse stakeholders,‘ said Dawn Coon, vice president of business solutions and member service at Wolverine Power Cooperative.
Kielbasa joined Wolverine in 2017 as communications specialist for the electric cooperative. As director of member service, Kielbasa will champion the cooperative’s service-based culture, lead the cooperative’s long-term vision for developing and implementing member-based programs to advance business and operational strategies, and enhance partnerships and efficiencies between Wolverine, its members, and customers.
Prior to joining Wolverine, Kielbasa served as media consultant for Heritage Broadcasting and commercial recruiter for Aerotek in Southfield, Michigan.
Kielbasa earned her Bachelor of Integrative Studies from Oakland University. A Cadillac native, she lives in Cadillac with her husband, Carl, and newborn son, Jack, and proudly serves her community as board president of the Cadillac Area Young Professionals and Women’s Giving Circle, and as a board member of the Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital Foundation.
