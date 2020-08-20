CADILLAC — Downtown bars and restaurants that want to take advantage of a new state law allowing them to serve drinks-to-go can now apply to the city of Cadillac for permission.
Mayor Carla Filkins said during Monday's city council meeting that the applications are on the city's website.
"I also want to thank the city staff and our attorney for all of the hard work that they put into making that the best possible document and process that it could be for our community," Filkins said. "So, the city is going to be reaching out to all of the businesses in that district to let them know that those who qualify can fill out those applications to get their permits from the state."
The state law allowing alcoholic beverages as a take-out item is meant to help bars and restaurants survive the social-distancing COVID-19 era.
To comply with the law, communities had to designate a district where people can have drinks out in public; Cadillac chose most of downtown, including both sides of Mitchell Street. City officials initially believed it would not be possible to cross Mitchell Street but revised the district in a special meeting.
In addition to getting a permit from the city, bars and restaurants within the Downtown Social District / Zone will have to order cups with both the city's social zone logo and with the business's name on it. They'll also need clearance from the liquor control commission.
Businesses will need to pay a $250 application fee, as well as authorize a criminal background check.
City Manager Marcus Peccia told the city council that Cadillac is among the first of Michigan's communities to move forward with a social district.
"We're number 10 in the state," Peccia said.
The city will need to post signs downtown that show the boundaries of the district.
"We're working hard and getting the signs that we need to install that mark the area," Peccia said. "But we're moving forward."
The application for businesses is available here:http://www.cadillac-mi.net/DocumentCenter/View/2510/Downtown-Cadillac-Social-District--Zone-Application
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.