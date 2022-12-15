Two local businesses are growing with the help of grant money provided by the state of Michigan.
The state on Monday announced 35 communities around Michigan have been awarded a total of $807,673 in grants under the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Match on Main grant program.
In this area, Charming North was awarded $25,000, and Juneberry Cottage was awarded $24,979. Charming North is located at 109 S. Mitchell St. in downtown Cadillac and Juneberry Cottage is located at 220 N. Main St. in downtown Evart.
Charming North co-owner Ted Clark said they’ll be using the grant money to expand their event space facilities. He said they’ll be remodeling the kitchen area and adding a commercial refrigerator, freezer and stainless steel prep station for catering companies and clients to use.
Clark said they’ll start ordering materials immediately, although he anticipated it could take between three and six months for them to arrive. Once they do, Clark said it will take about two to three weeks to complete the renovations.
Expanding the event space component of the business is something Clark and his wife, Ashley, have been planning for some time. Clark said being awarded the grant will allow them to start work earlier than if they had to fund the project entirely on their own.
Juneberry Cottage owner June-Marie Essner said she’ll be using the Match on Main grant to add a new product and service line to the business, which is a fabric store located in downtown Evart.
Essner said they’ll be adding sewing machines to their product line, in addition to service and repair services. Essner said part of the grant money will be used to send a technician to be trained in this skill.
The Match on Main grant will allow Essner and her husband, who does the sewing machine service work, to eventually expand the physical footprint of the business — either by building an addition onto their current facility or purchasing an entirely new facility.
According to a press release issued by the office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, the Match on Main program is intended to support small local businesses to create resiliency and strengthen downtowns.
“Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s Match on Main grants, we are helping small businesses in both peninsulas grow while further developing unique and inviting places that attract talent and new investment,” said Whitmer. “These grants will help our vibrant downtowns continue to thrive in all corners of the state.”
MEDC’s Match on Main program provides funding to communities that participate as a select and master level community in the Michigan Main Street program or are considered an Essentials or Certified Redevelopment Ready Community. The communities that receive the grant funding from the MEDC in turn award grants of up to $25,000 to eligible businesses seeking support.
The grants are expected to create or retain 296 full-time jobs, and the projects are expected to generate a total private investment of more than $2.7 million. Of the 35 grant recipients, 26 are existing and nine are new business. Eight of the 35 communities are first-time recipients of the Match on Main grants.
“Thriving small businesses are the cornerstone of what makes Michigan’s downtowns unique and authentic while helping to create economic opportunity across the state,” said MEDC Senior Vice President of Small Business Services Amy Rencher. “With the support of the Match on Main program, we can help local businesses grow and create jobs, while further developing vibrant and attractive places where people want to live, work, visit and play.”
Grants may be used by the business for eligible expenses that support technical assistance, interior building renovations, permanent or semi-permanent activation of an outdoor space, permanent or semi-permanent business infrastructure related to COVID-19 recovery efforts, and other working capital needs such as marketing and inventory expenses. Additional needs identified by the business and supported by the local community are also considered.
