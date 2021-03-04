CADILLAC — A number of business owners, service organizations and non-profit operators in Wexford and Missaukee counties are breathing a little easier after recently receiving some financial assistance from the government — and not a moment too soon.
Thirty entities received around $228,000 in assistance recently through the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program (see sidebars for full list).
Through the Michigan Strategic Fund and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, $2,375,000 in Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program dollars was provided to Northwest Michigan small businesses that experienced a significant financial hardship due to the COVID-19 emergency “gatherings and face mask order‘ issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in December 2020.
“Every organization has been impacted in one way or another by COVID-19 in the last 10 months,‘ said Matt McCauley, CEO of Networks Northwest. “However, some businesses have been harder hit than others, specifically those who had to limit their operations based on most recent DHHS orders. These dollars are a much needed boost for some of our area’s employers, but the need by our business community still exceeds what any one program can provide. I look forward to the near term where businesses can hopefully resume regular operations and begin to recover, rebuild, and thrive again.‘
Following the spring lockdown, the Cadillac Senior Center had been hosting activities such as tai chi outside, first in the parking lot next to their location at the old Naval Reserve building, then at the Cadillac Commons Market.
“It was ideal,‘ senior center director Diane Patterson said. “It was outside yet it also was covered. People were socially distanced and they brought their own chairs and lunch.‘
One moment in 2020 that has stuck in Patterson’s mind was a woman’s reaction upon seeing her peers for the first time in several months during an outdoor event.
“She said, ’Ahh, real people,’‘ Patterson said. “Just this heavy sigh ... This has been so difficult for seniors. They know they’re doing what they need to do but it’s so nice just to see people.‘
At the end of November, however, the senior center ceased virtually all of their activities as COVID-19 case numbers skyrocketed and restrictions on gatherings were imposed by the state once again.
During that time, Patterson said they lost all the revenue they would have made from their day trips to nearby casinos and extended trips to Niagara Falls, Mount Rushmore and Yellowstone National Park.
“It was basically all of our fundraising dollars,‘ said Patterson, who has been laid off for several weeks, as the Senior Center can’t afford to pay her right now. “We lost tens of thousands of dollars.‘
Since November, the senior center has had to continue paying rent and other basic expenses, even though they have little coming in as far as revenue.
Patterson applied for the survival grant assistance but considering the hundreds of applications from other organizations that also applied, she wasn’t too hopeful to have been chosen.
“I was thrilled,‘ Patterson said in regard to finding out the senior center would receive $10,000 from the program. “This will help us recoup some of the money we paid out in November and December. I think it shows we have a vital service that is important to the community. This will be huge in helping us to open back up safely ... We are going to survive.‘
Another non-profit group that received $10,000 through the program was the Cadillac Area YMCA.
Mike Kelso, executive director and CEO of the Cadillac Area YMCA, said their revenues were down around $500,000 in 2020 compared to the year before.
The assistance they received from the survival grant program increases their confidence moving forward in terms of their ability to retain employees, even during times they aren’t working or are working fewer hours.
“We’ve shrunk overall as a business and we’ve had numerous configurations (of programs, staffing levels and routines),‘ Kelso said. “It’s hard to make operational decisions with all the ups and downs.‘
At this time, Kelso said they’re able to offer all the programming they had provided pre-COVID, although they still have limitations in place in the number of people who can attend a given class at a given time, and they’re also scheduling clients more via reservation.
If not for the survival grant, in addition $190,000 in payroll protection assistance from the federal government, and $130,000 from a relief program administered by YMCA of the USA, Kelso said they would be in much rougher shape today.
“We’re stable right now but demand is down overall,‘ Kelso said. “Over the years, we’ve figured out what our expectation of demand is. All that went out the window.‘
Stephen Reedy, co-owner of Reedy’s Family Restaurant in Lake City, said reestablishing clientele will be one of the biggest challenges for them moving forward, as well.
“People are creeping back but it takes time,‘ Reedy said. “We’ll be rebuilding the business in the next couple of months.‘
Reedy’s received $10,000 in survival grant dollars, which Reedy said was a huge help following the November dine-in pause.
“That took of lot of steam out of us,‘ said Reedy, who added they had bounced back in the summer and actually were outpacing their sales numbers from the year before.
“It looked like we were doing good,‘ Reedy said. “That took everything away. I was wondering if I’d be able to pay our property taxes. (Without the survival grant assistance), it would have left me with our last dollar and you can’t operate on nothing. This gave us a little breathing room but we’re not out of the woods yet.‘
Businesses that received "survival" grant assistance
Missaukee County:
• Pancho Villa —$10,000
• Reid's Town Pump Saloon — $10,000
• Cornerstone Coffee — $8,426
• Hammer's Pub and Grub — $10,000
• Duane's Family Restaurant — $10,000
• Whipple and Company — $10,000
• Reedy's Restaurant — $10,000
• 2 The Moon Bakery — $10,000
• American Legion Post No. 300 — $8,000
• Merritt Auction House and Bar — $5,000
Total — $91426
Wexford County:
• 13th Street Market and Restaurant — $10,000
• The After 26 Depot Cafe — $10,000
• Boon Country Store — $10,000
• Northern Michigan Consulting — $10,000
• Buckley Roadside Bar — $10,000
• Burke's Waterfront Restaurant — $10,000
• Cadillac Area YMCA — $10,000
• Cadillac Senior Center — $10,000
• Cadillac Tuxedo — $10,000
• Denny's Shoe Repair — $7,426
• Eagle Entertainment Event Services — $10,000
• Jennifer's Roundabout Restaurant — $10,000
• Eclipse Tanning and Boutique — $10,000
• Michigan Coffee Co. — $10,000
• Montage Media Films — $10,000
• Three Oh Eight — $10,000
• Parkview Lanes — $10,000
• Wallstreet Salon — $10,000
• Cadillac Grill — $10,000
• The Landing Dance Academy — $10,000
Total — $137,426
