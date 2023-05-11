CADILLAC — As the tourism season approaches, businesses and restaurants have been searching for new employees to accommodate visitors.
Despite struggles in previous years to find workers, many business owners and managers are optimistic they’ll be fully staffed this summer.
“I had more people applying this year than I had in past years,” Cadillac Country Club General Manager Phil Himes said. “That’s a good sign that people are looking to get back to work.”
Himes said last year the country club saw 10 to 15 people apply. This year, he said that number has jumped up to the upper 30s with more younger people looking for work.
“Maybe now that COVID is kind of out of the way, parents are saying to their kids, get back to work,” he said.
Himes also credits the nature of working at a golf course for the uptick in applications. Since the employees get to work outside and interact with different customers, Himes said he thinks that has helped the golf course find employees.
Some restaurants and stores have seen a slight decrease in new applicants compared to previous years. Sweet Shop Manager Caitlin Taylor said it’s been harder to find workers, with fewer people coming in to submit an application. Many times, she said people are reaching out online asking about work.
“There are different benefits that people can get for no working and a lot of people just don’t have the work ethic they used to,” she said.
At Tasty Treat in Lake City, Manager Natasha Laughlin said it’s been easier to find and retain younger staff compared to adults. Laughlin said since the ice cream shop is a seasonal job, she believes many adults are looking for year-round employment.
“We get a lot more applications from younger applicants,” she said. “A lot of times, being closed is hard for adults because they have bills to pay and stuff like that.”
Lake City Taphouse Manager Heather Laughlin said they have also seen more younger applicants, including 13 and 14-year-olds. She said it could be anything from parents to the schools pushing their students to work.
One reason some businesses have struggled to find workers is because there are more job opportunities. Chippewa Landing owner Tom Skiver said he feels more businesses are hiring and paying high school students more than before. He said this is giving kids more employment options.
“If I had to guess, I would say it’s because everybody is looking for more employees,” he said.
“Even if it’s an industry or an employer that doesn’t traditionally hire students, they’re having to look at other places like those students they don’t usually hire and so that just depletes the pool of available people.”
Employee retention has helped places like Chippewa Landing. Skiver said many of his student workers return every year to work on the campground. However, he said some of his workers have second jobs now and can’t work as many hours as before.
Having to bring in new employees does present some challenges for businesses. Himes said it costs more money and takes time away from being able to complete other tasks. This is why retaining employees is so critical for places like the country club.
“You don’t have to train them as much,” he said. “It’s pretty easy for my staff to show up and go right to work.”
Despite the decline in applicants for some businesses, many managers said they are fully staffed and ready for the summer rush.
Natasha said Tasty Treat is always accepting applications and conducting interviews even if they reach the staffing goal. She said this is in case they find someone the shop feels is a good fit. This also makes it easier to train and bring them back year after year.
From Memorial Day to Labor Day, many of these businesses will be filled with customers. Though there weren’t as many applicants as before, many managers and owners said they don’t have any staffing concerns heading into the summer.
“It’s one thing I have to worry about as a manager,” Himes said. “My staff is back and the people who supervise are back, so we’re pretty lucky with that.”
