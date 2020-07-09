MESICK -- Businesses saw an unusual spring this year, with some forced to close and others allowed to remain open.
The spring also saw cancellations of annual events.
In Mesick, the first two weekends of May are usually the Blessing of the Jeeps and the Mesick Mushroom Festival, but both were canceled this year.
Mesick Market Manager Kathy Stanley said business has increased this year, despite the odd spring.
“Summer sales began in March this year,‘ Stanley said. “We’ve been busy but I assume we would’ve been even busier if Blessing of the Jeeps and the Mushroom Festival had occurred.‘
Kenneth Crawford, Thirlby Automotive and Sporting Goods of Mesick manager has also seen an increase in business.
“We have been busier than normal,‘ Crawford said.
Crawford said the first two weekends in May were slower than previous years due to the cancellation of summer events.
“Overall, we have been busier through the week,‘ Crawford said.
In Manton, Larson's Flower Shop was forced to close during the stay-home orders.
Owner Shelly Helsel said they were closed for close to two months.
"We weren't working for two months, that's pretty huge," Helsel said. "We were forced to throw away some flowers."
Mushroom Cap Motel of Mesick owner Mary Howell said they were hurt by coronavirus.
“We’ve lost lots of money,‘ Howell said. “It’s bad. There are always those bad months in the winter and we always count on May as being the best month of the year.‘
This year has been nothing like past years, as the motel is normally busy throughout the summer.
“Usually from the last weekend of April until deer season we are booked. Every weekend, 100 percent,‘ Howell said.
She expects some of July and August to be down this year because of the cancellation of other summer events.
Latitude 44 owner Cory Danford said they were not hurt too much due to them being a primarily take-out restaruant to begin with.
"We didn't see a significant drop off in business," Danford said. "So, we weren't impacted to the full extent as some others."
"The biggest effect on us was the environment change because people couldn't stay and hangout."
Danford and Helsel said the Manton community has been supporting local, which helps.
"We have an amazing community in Manton," Helsel said. "I had a lot of support from the community and other local businesses. It's amazing."
All businesses said a majority of customers have been doing a good job socially distancing.
