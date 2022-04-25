This year’s election cycle will result in the election of the state’s top political figure and other state representatives and senators. It also will be full of local elections and proposals to decide.
In August, voters in Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties will be deciding multiple elections and a smattering of proposals. What follows are the elections that will be on the ballot in each of the aforementioned counties and the list of proposals submitted for placement on the ballot.
MISSAUKEE COUNTY
County Commissioners
Six of the seven county commissioners, Lan Bridson, Frank Vanderwal, Roger Ouwinga, Dean Smallega, Star Hughston, and Gary Gladu Jr., are running unopposed as Republicans during the upcoming primary. No candidate will be listed for the District No. 3 Commissioner’s seat, but in the past incumbent Pam Niebrzydowski has run as a non-partisan candidate, which would allow for her name to be put on the ballot in November.
Caldwell Township
Brad Birgy is running for a township trustee seat as a Republican to fill a partial term that expires on Nov. 20, 2024.
Forest Township
Duane Baldwin is running for a township trustee seat as a Republican to fill a partial term that expires on Nov. 20, 2024.
Norwich Township
Lois Whipple is running for the clerk’s seat as a Republican to fill a partial term that expires on Nov. 20, 2024.
Precinct Delegates
Those who have filed to run as precinct delegates as Democrats include Leif Davis-Williams in Aetna Township, Peter Bloomster in Lake Townships and Margaret Haywood in West Branch Township. Those who have filed to run as precinct delegates as Republicans include Bruce Rendon and Daire Rendon in Lake Township, Kimberly Lauterwasser and Kevin Lauterwasser in Enterprise Township and Tammy Blaszak in Lake City.
The deadline to file for a precinct delegate is 4 p.m. on May 3, so there could be more.
OSCEOLA COUNTY
County Commissioners
Three people are seeking their party’s nomination for Osceola County District 1 commissioner’s seat, while two people are squaring off for their party’s nomination to fill the District 5 seat.
Republicans Jill Halladay, Gregory Gydesen and Joshua Brock all are seeking the District 1 seat, while James Custer and Roger Elkins are seeking the nomination for the District 5 seat. Running unopposed for the District 2, District 3, District 4, District 6 and District 7 nominations as Republicans are Mark Gregory, David Turner, Tim Michell, Scott Stieg and Sally Momany, respectively.
Road Commission
Three people are running for their party’s nomination for three seats on the Osceola County Road Commission Board for a term ending in December 2028.
Incumbents Alan Gingrich and Alan Johnson are running to retain their seats, while Jim Wanstead also is running to fill one of the seats.
WEXFORD COUNTY
County Commissioners
There will be contested races in three of the nine county commissioner districts when voters hit the polls this August.
Julie Theobald and Nathan McConnell are seeking the Republican nomination for the District 6 commissioner’s seat. The seat is currently held by Theobald. In District 7, incumbent Gary Taylor is up against Jason Ball for the nominations. Finally, Jason Baughan and former commissioner John Fuscone will be seeking the District 8 commissioner’s seat, which is currently held by Judy Nichols. Due to recent health issues, Nichols has decided to not seek re-election.
In the remaining commissioner districts, all the races will be unopposed. Democrat Randy Sucharski is seeking his party’s nomination for District 1, while Jason Mitchell is seeking the Republican party’s nomination for the seat. Currently, Joe Hurlburt is the District 1 commissioner, but he has opted to not seek re-election.
Incumbents Mike Musta, Ben Townsend, Mike Bengelink, Mike Bush and Brian Potter are all running for the Republican nomination in District 2, District 3, District 4, District 5 and District 9, respectively.
Precinct Delegates
Those who have filed to run as precinct delegates as Republicans include Mary Margaret Winkelman, Tamara Koening and Kelli Coon in Cherry Grove Township, Phil Potvin in Cadillac, Don Koshmider and Emily Deboer in Haring Township, Patrick McCormick in Henderson Township, David Wycoskie and Roxanne Dufort in Selma Township and William Thelen in Slagle Township.
The deadline to file for a precinct delegate is 4 p.m. on May 3, so there could be more.
PROPOSALS
Missaukee County
Missaukee County and township voters will have several proposals to decide later this summer.
Two countywide millages are on the ballot that are seeking voters to renew them, including the Public Safety Millage and the Senior Services Millage. Voters within McBain Rural Agricultural Schools are being asked to renew the district operating millage.
At the township level, voters in Aetna Township are being asked to renew a fire millage, while voters in Bloomfield Township are being asked to renew a road millage. Riverside Township voters also are being asked to renew a fire millage.
The deadline for local jurisdictions to file ballot proposals is 4 p.m. on May 10 so more could be on the August Primary ballot.
Wexford County
Voters in Wexford County will be asked to decide a 911 surcharge proposal in August. The proposal asks voters to raise the 911 surcharge from $2.25 to $3, which is the most that can be asked for.
If the August proposal is approved by Wexford County voters, the assessment of the $3 surcharge would begin July 1, 2023. If it fails, the $2.25 would continue to be charged.
The deadline for local jurisdictions to file ballot proposals is 4 p.m. on May 10 so more could be on the August Primary ballot.
