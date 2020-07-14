'Busy North End' getting two new businesses

CADILLAC — If you been shopping on Boon Road recently you might have noticed the parking lot to the Hobby Lobby is torn up.
While it is a minor inconvenience, the hope is the two new businesses coming to Haring Township will be worth it. The currently under construction location will be the new home for a Great Clips Salon and a Tropical Smoothie Cafe.
The salon will be located at 8855 E. Boon Road and is expected to open in early 2021. Once it is open, the plan is to have a grand opening and a limited offer of $4.99 haircuts, according to Great Clips franchise owner Jerry Holmes of Sonrise Clippers LLC.
"It’s an incredible deal that is simply too good to pass up and it’s an opportunity for us to welcome the community in for their first Great Clips experience," Holmes said. "We are excited to be bringing the convenience of Great Clips to the Cadillac community."
Sonrise Clippers, LLC is a family-owned business operating 13 Great Clips locations throughout western and northern Michigan. By early next year, Sonrise Clippers will be opening the new Cadillac location but also one in Ludington, according to Holmes.
As for the Tropical Smoothie Cafe, the Cadillac News reached out via email but didn't receive an immediate response. It is assumed but not verified the cafe also will be opening in the next several months.
However, for those who are not familiar with the business, it is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 840 locations nationwide. In addition to its "better-for-you" smoothies, the business also offers wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads.
