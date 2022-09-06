MCBAIN — It was another busy weekend at Hughston’s Cow Camp Rodeo as thousands came out to the annual Labor Day weekend event.
With the rodeo being sold out all three nights, event co-organizer Kari Hughston said it was a great weekend.
“It’s really satisfying that so many people want to come out and see it,” she said. “I think it’s an excellent show and a great production. A lot of time and effort goes into it.”
Hughston said they had more people attend the rodeo than they’ve ever had before, with an estimated 2,800 attendees at Saturday’s rodeo alone.
On Friday night, Hughston said proceeds from the rodeo raffle went to support a local family with a sick child. On Saturday and Sunday, she said they raised around $3,400 total through the raffles. Those proceeds went to support the Michigan High School Rodeo Association and the Little Britches Rodeo Association, a pair of organizations that support future rodeo participants.
“We want to see all of the kids excel in the sport,” Hughston said. “It’s a good sport to be in and it brings families together.”
It was also another successful weekend for camping. Hughston said they had about 550 campsites full across 400 acres of land.
“The kids love it,” Hughston said. “The kids can ride horses, they can buggy around. We have a dirt pile they can play in.”
“They just love the openness and the freedom.”
The weekend featured several events for people to participate in, including a corn hole tournament, chili cookoff, family fun night and more.
“There were fabulous turnouts for everything,” Hughston said. “The corn hole tournament and chili cook-off were huge successes, along with the trail rides that we did. The church service was full. It was a great weekend.”
Hughston said one of her favorite parts of Cow Camp is walking around and seeing all the familiar faces.
“There are so many people I only see once a year at this rodeo,” she said. “I don’t get to visit with anybody long enough.”
Hughston said what makes Cow Camp Rodeo special is the family legacy attached to it. While some Hughston family members are planning the event, she said others are participating and growing within the sport each year.
Being able to share the sport and the legacy behind it is what Hughston said she always enjoys.
“We love to show the sport of rodeo,” Hughston said. “I don’t think everybody understands the sport of rodeo, but it’s a worthy sport and it’s been beneficial to so many people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.