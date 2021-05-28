With 34 million Americans and more than 1 million Michiganders looking to travel this weekend, AAA and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources are urging people to stay safe when traveling on state roads and waterways.
With the realization that this weekend could be the first time some people have travel any measurable distances in more than a year, AAA is reminding drivers to make sure their vehicles are ready to roll.
“Some vehicles may have spent more time in the driveway than on the roadway after a year of disrupted schedules due to the pandemic,‘ AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland said. “AAA cautions drivers about hitting the road in vehicles that haven’t been properly maintained. A pre-trip inspection will go a long way to ensure you don’t spend the holiday on the roadside.‘
The top three reasons drivers request help from AAA are for flat tires, dead batteries and lockouts. If neglected, tires could create serious consequences – ranging from a simple flat to a dangerous blowout on the highway.
AAA recommends checking your tires once a month, at minimum, and before taking a long trip. Inspect all four tires and, if you have one, the spare tire as well. Look for cuts, gouges or sidewall bulges. Drivers should pay special attention to both tire inflation pressure and tire tread depth.
Check tire pressure when the car has been idle and tires are cool. Inflate as needed to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended pressure. You will find it listed in the owner’s manual and on the sticker on the driver-side door. Do not use the number on the tire sidewall, according to AAA.
To check the tire tread depth, insert a quarter upside down into the grooves. If you see the top of George Washington’s head, it is time for new tires. Be sure to check in multiple spots across your tire to diagnose any uneven wear patterns.
Other areas to inspect include the brakes, battery, fluids and wipers. AAA also suggests replenishing car emergency kit supplies. Kits should include a flashlight and extra fresh batteries, first-aid supplies, drinking water, non-perishable snacks for people and pets, car battery booster cables, emergency flares or reflectors, a rain poncho, a basic tool kit, duct tape, gloves and shop rags or paper towels.
Many also will be looking to hit one of the countless inland lakes this weekend as Memorial Day always serves as the unofficial start to the summer season. With that in mind, the DNR is reminding people to put safety first.
Lt. Tom Wanless, state boating law administrator and recreational safety, education and enforcement supervisor with the DNR, encouraged everyone, before ever leaving shore, to get up to date on boating laws and regulations and ensure that boats and personal watercraft – and life jackets and other safety gear – are shipshape.
"Taking time now can prevent potential problems later because accidents can happen at any time and weather can quickly affect water conditions on inland waters and the Great Lakes,‘ Wanless said. “Familiarizing yourself and your fellow boaters with valuable safety tips and equipment can mean the difference between a great day on the water and a needlessly tragic outcome.‘
Riding with an operator who has completed an approved boating safety course and wearing a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket are two ways to reduce the risk of recreational boating accidents and drowning. Anyone born after June 30, 1996, must have a boating safety certificate to operate a boat. Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1978, who plans to operate a personal watercraft also is required to have a valid boater education safety certificate.
Learn more about boating opportunities, safety information and other resources at michigan.gov/boating.
