CADILLAC — Don’t worry if you’re not doing the moves just right — everyone around you is having too much fun to notice anyway.
That’s the feeling one gets participating in the cardio drumming sessions held weekly at the Cadillac Senior Center at the former Naval Reserve building on Chestnut Street.
Large medicine balls are placed inside barrels and participates stand or sit over them and use drum sticks to bang out percussive beats to familiar music played through a speaker. In between drum beats, participants dance and make movements choreographed specifically for the song being played.
Senior center director Diane Patterson leads the program, which was started not too long ago thanks to a grant from the health department.
Up until a few months ago, Patterson was a certified Drums Alive instructor and while they don’t have the license to run that particular program at the Senior Center, the sessions she leads are very similar.
Patterson said she selects the dance moves and choreography of each song by poring through YouTube videos showing moves that other people have come up with.
While the activity is very low impact (requiring little more than the ability to hold a drum stick), Patterson said it engages multiple bodily systems and the brain at the same time.
“It’s all inclusive,” Patterson said.
Virginia Metzger said one of the most complicated moves, in her opinion, is the foot shuffle that accompanies certain songs.
“If you move your feet and arms at the same time, you get maximum benefit,” agreed Jayne Foster.
“You really have to use your brain cells,” said Margo Copley.
While the activity can be challenging, it’s also just plain fun.
“It keeps you moving and gets you out of the house,” said Karin Elenbaas.
In order to participate, one needs to become a member of the senior center, which is free and requires only that the person be at least 50 years old and fill out a form.
Last summer, Patterson said so many people showed up for the cardio drumming sessions they had to set up additional areas in the senior center where people could participate.
Due in part to this interest, Patterson said they decided to add another class during the week. The classes are held on Monday at 2 p.m. and Wednesday at 1 p.m.
For more information, call the senior center at (231) 779-9420.
