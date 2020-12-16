Caberfae gearing up for potential weekend opening

CADILLAC — Despite some subpar weather so far this year (at least by snow-making standards), Caberfae Peaks is hopeful they will be able to open this Saturday.
Manager Pete Meyer said with the recent bout of colder temperatures, they've been running their snow-making machines non-stop.
While it's possible they could be ready this Friday, Meyer it's more likely they'll open on Saturday.
In terms of where this weekend stacks up in relation to when the resort normally opens every winter, Caberfae snowmaking expert Tim Meyer said it's a little later than usual but not by much.
Check out this weekend's edition of Northern Life for coverage on how Caberfae staff are getting ready for this weekend.
