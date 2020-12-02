CADILLAC — Every day with temperatures below freezing is a good day at Caberfae Peaks Ski and Golf Resort.
"We're closer now than we were yesterday," said manager Pete Meyer in regard to the possibility of opening their hills to skiers and snowboarders. "We've been able to make snow three nights in a row — one night that was pretty good but the other two had more marginal temperatures."
Meyer said as of Tuesday afternoon, they've been able to run their snow-making machines 40 hours straight at 2,000 gallons a minute.
While that's a lot of snow, Meyer said it won't be enough to open this weekend; they're hoping next weekend will be a different story.
Unlike the days of yore, when ski resorts were able to stay open all winter long relying solely on natural snowfall, Meyer said without the use of snow-making technology, today they would only be able to stay open a fraction of the season.
"I'm not sure we'd ever be able to open (if they only had natural snow)," Meyer said.
In terms of where next weekend stacks up in relation to when the resort normally opens every winter, Meyer said it's actually pretty typical, although one might not be able to determine that based on how the last several years have gone.
"We've been spoiled the last four years," Meyer said. "We've been able to open by Thanksgiving or before."
Since March, Meyer said they've been working on implementing measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure while people are at the resort. These measures include changing lift chair protocols to permit only people who arrived together to ride in the same chair together. Another measure is restricting the number of people at any given time in the equipment rental building and other indoor areas.
Despite the complications caused by the pandemic, Meyer said all signs point to a busy season ahead.
"We've had really strong preseason demand," Meyer said. "We've had a lot of bookings and rentals, and the phone's ringing a lot. I think people are looking forward to some healthy outdoor recreation."
