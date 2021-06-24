Caberfae manager Tim Meyer appointed to state's Ski Area Safety Board

CADILLAC — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently made a number of appointments to various state boards, among them the Ski Area Safety Board.
The Michigan Ski Area Safety Board was created to license and regulate ski areas and ski lifts in Michigan. The Board works with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to oversee the operation of ski areas, surface and chair lifts, and rope tows.
Caberfae Peaks Ski and Golf Resort mountain operations manager Tim Meyer was appointed for a third term on the board.
Meyer holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Aquinas College. He has been reappointed to represent Lower Peninsula ski area managers for a term commencing June 10, 2021 and expiring June 8, 2025.
Meyer said one of the primary responsibility of the board is to review reports of mechanical failures and other safety issues that crop up at ski resorts in the state. In reviewing those reports, Meyer said they look to make sure ski resort are following the best practices of the industry.
The board also ensures that state ski resort inspectors are following the American National Standards guidelines, which have been updated recently.
Another important function of the board is to listen to feedback from the public about safety issues and concerns.
During his time serving on the board, Meyer said suggestions from the public have led to big improvements in ski resort standards statewide.
For example, several years ago, the parents of a child who was killed after being struck by a snowmobile on a ski hill implored the board to make some changes to operation standards to reduce the chance of such a horrible thing happening to another child in the future, Meyer said.
As a result of this feedback, the board reformed the rules for how ski hill personnel are allowed to ride snowmobiles during open hours. Today, staff members that ride snowmobiles for ski resort maintenance purposes are required to undergo additional safety training. Flashing lights also are now required to be placed on snowmobiles to improve their visibility to users who are also on the hill.
"That feedback got us to talk about how we can do this better," Meyer said.
In addition to Meyer, Whitmer appointed two other industry professionals to be on the Ski Area Safety Board.
• Samuel Bracket, of Kingsford, is the general manager of Pine Mountain Resort in Iron Mountain. Bracket is appointed to represent Upper Peninsula ski area managers for a term commencing June 10, 2021 and expiring June 8, 2024. He succeeds Andrew Farron, who has resigned.
• Dana Carnevale, of Grawn, is the lift operations manager at Crystal Mountain Resort and Spa. He holds an associate’s degree in culinary arts and hospitality from Essex Agricultural and Technical Institute. Carnevale is appointed to represent Lower Peninsula ski area managers for a term commencing June 10, 2021 and expiring June 8, 2025. He succeeds James Bartlett, whose appointment expired June 8, 2021.
These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.
