CADILLAC — Kyle Kelly and Brad Dykstra arrived at Caberfae Peaks Saturday around 9 p.m. — about a half hour ahead of schedule and with an entourage of “witnesses” in tow.
While the resort usually is closed at that time, Caberfae General Manager Pete Meyer said they had previously arranged to give Kelly and Dykstra access to one of the hills as part of their attempt to visit 22 ski areas within 24 hours and set a new Guinness World Record.
Meyer said upon arriving at the resort, the pair immediately set about accomplishing their mission, taking a chairlift to the top of Shelter Run on East Peak. After their run at Caberfae, they immediately headed to their next destination on their way to establishing a new world record.
The pair began their route in Harbor Springs at Nub’s Nob at noon on Saturday, Feb. 26, then headed to The Highlands, then Challenge Mountain in Walloon Hills, Boyne Mountain in Boyne City, Treetops Resort and Otsego Resort in Gaylord, Hanson Hills in Grayling, Shanty Creek (Schuss Mountain slopes) in Bellaire, Mt. Holiday and Hickory Hills in Traverse City, The Homestead in Glen Arbor, Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville, Caberfae Peaks in Cadillac, and Snow Snake in Harrison.
They then drive downstate and on Sunday, at 3:45 a.m., they begin again with Mt. Holly in Holly, Pine Knob in Clarkston, Alpine Valley in White Lake, Mount Brighton in Brighton, Swiss Valley in Jones, Timber Ridge in Goebles, Bittersweet in Otsego, and ending at 11:30 a.m. at Cannonsburg in Belmont, where they were greeted with a “Guinness Smash Bash” victory celebration.
The previous record of 17 resorts was set in Japan by a Canadian and Australian in 2017. Kelly and Dykstra went big, traveling 763 miles around the state to hit 22 ski areas.
“Michigan was the perfect place to attempt this record,” says Kelly, who is a skier from Caledonia. “In order to complete this, we arrived at some of the ski areas during times when they aren’t open for skiing. We are truly thankful to all these resorts for going out of their way to accommodate us.”
Kelly and Dykstra, his snowboarding friend from Hopkins, also wanted to thank the volunteer witnesses.
“Guinness requires a lot of documentation, photos and videos,” Kelly said. “It was amazing that we had people all along our route come out to help.”
“Michigan is tied with New York for the most ski areas of any state,” said Mickey MacWilliams, Michigan Snowsports Industries Association executive director. “It’s the perfect place to attempt this feat because skiing is so accessible here.”
MacWilliams told the Cadillac News that arranging for the ski areas to be open and accommodating for the pair’s world record attempt required a lot of logistical planning and phone calls ahead of time.
“It took a lot of coordination to get this done,” MacWilliams said. “Everyone was so cooperative along the route. Now, Michigan has some bragging rights and I’m certainly going to tout that!”
MacWilliams said Kelly and Dykstra will be submitting their documentation to Guinness for official confirmation of the new world record.
“I do believe that they will be successful in getting the designation,” MacWilliams said.
