CADILLAC — Caberfae Peaks has been bustling with activity this week as staff prepare for the opening day of the season.
General Manager Pete Meyer said they hadn’t been able to make much snow as of Wednesday, but with a cold front expected to settle in Thursday night, they plan to turn their machines on and run them around the clock through the next several days.
Assuming the cold weather holds, Meyer said they are hopeful to be open the day after Thanksgiving on Nov. 25.
If all goes well, Meyer said they should have about a 3-foot base of snow by then, allowing for the opening of three chairlifts and a surface lift.
One of the lifts they hope to have open by Nov. 25 is the resort’s newest triple chairlift to the top of East Peak. The lift will coincide with the newly added Funnel Cake run.
Meyer said the new lift is a substantial improvement over the old double chair, not only in terms of the comfort it offers riders but also because it goes all the way up the hill, as opposed to ending midway up, which was the prior setup.
“You’re not going to miss the old double chair,” Meyer said.
Constructing the new lift was a massive project that took all summer to complete. Meyer said it was one of the largest investments in the resort’s entire history.
Over the summer months, the company that produces the lift sent a project manager, who oversaw its construction by Caberfae staff members. Doing it this way, as opposed to paying a team from the company to put the lift together, is more economical and gives Caberfae staff the opportunity to get to know the new lift inside and out.
Meyer said this experience will be invaluable when staff members have to perform routine repairs and maintenance on the lift in the future.
