CADILLAC — Poor trail conditions have prompted the staff at Caberfae Peaks to push back this season’s opening day until next weekend.
“We have made the difficult decision to not open the slopes this weekend,” reads a statement issued by Caberfae on Thursday. “We feel the snow conditions and trail widths are not at the quality that we have grown accustomed to. In the interest of safety for our skiers and riders, we are pushing back our opening date to Saturday, Dec. 11.”
General Manager Pete Meyer said there’s about a 50/50 chance each year they’ll be able to open by Thanksgiving but typically, their opening day is the first weekend of December. Opening the second weekend is a little later than usual but still better than last year, when it was the third weekend.
“The upcoming forecast looks outstanding for making snow at the end of the weekend and into next week,” the press release continues. “The forecast is calling for lows in the mid-teens with round-the-clock snow-making conditions. We look forward to opening with a much better product next weekend. Thank you for your patience and understanding and we will see you soon!”
