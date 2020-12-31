CADILLAC — "To infect everybody, is my intent; but they're all wearing masks or socially distant!"
The novel coronavirus recently made its musical debut in a holiday video put out by Caberfae Peaks Ski and Golf Resort.
In the video, which is a little over a minute long, the brazen virus is repeatedly thwarted in its shameless attempts to infect people at the resort.
The video culminates in the arrival of a hazmat suit-clad Santa Claus that confronts and vanquishes the virus with the new vaccine, thereby ushering in a promising New Year.
Caberfae Manager Pete Meyer said they make a holiday video every year. This year, they wanted to incorporate the coronavirus in a light-hearted way while also bringing attention to the various measures the resort is taking to reduce the risk of exposure.
Considering the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic, Meyer said they thought long and hard about the idea of approaching the topic from a humorous point of view.
In a separate video released by Caberfae, they provide detailed instructions on how to adhere to social distancing and other protocols that are now mandated at the resort.
The list of protocols is extensive, and includes mandatory face coverings at all times in public areas, including lift lines and while riding the lift, answering a series of health screening questions before visiting the resort, asking guests to self-group and load the lift chairs with their traveling party only, limiting ski volume on certain days, and using vehicles as base lodges, among other measures.
In the end, Meyer said the myriad protocols they've put in place are proof of how serious they take the virus, which is why they felt comfortable going ahead with the video.
"We felt we went about it in a positive way," said Jeff Baas, who along with his brother, Craig, created the video for Caberfae.
Jeff and Craig own Montage Media Films and have been producing and filming Caberfae's holiday videos for a number of years.
After they developed the concept of the coronavirus video, Craig proposed the idea of writing rap lyrics and making it a song. He also agreed to dress up as the coronavirus and lip sync the lyrics on film for the music video.
"We tried to go for a Beastie Boys vibe," said Craig, who has been filmed as Elf on the Shelf and Buddy from the Will Ferrell movie "Elf" in past holiday videos for Caberfae. "It was a fun project, for sure."
Craig doesn't have a formal background in music but he has a history of incorporating poems and comical songs into family events, including at Jeff's wedding and during a retirement party for his father.
This was the first music video that Jeff and Craig had ever attempted and it took quite a bit more work to pull off than a typical video. Jeff estimates it took them around 25 hours to create the concept, write lyrics and music, record lyrics in a makeshift studio, film and edit the video.
Judging from the feedback so far, the effort was well worth it.
On Facebook, the video has elicited more than 100 comments from viewers and more than 1,000 reactions.
Craig said one of the extras in the video — a server at Caberfae named Summer Gengler who turned down the coronavirus's preferred form of payment — has been recognized by customers who watched the video.
"She's become a bit of a celebrity," Craig said.
Meyer said feedback so far has been largely positive and he believes the video has helped to make people more receptive to the measures they've taken to protect customers and staff from the virus.
