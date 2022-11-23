Pete Meyer looks out his office window of the lush green landscape going up a hill at Caberfae Peaks during an early May morning.
While spring and summer are the “slow time” of year for those who work in the ski industry, it is anything but that at Caberfae Peaks. While golfers can be heard riding carts and teeing off at the golf course, the sound of heavy machinery also can be heard and seen. It is part of the industry that those carving up the hill during winter don’t see.
To stay relevant upgrades and improvements are a must. It is that focus that has kept Caberfae Peaks relevant and historic as the first destination ski resort in Michigan history and one of the first in the country. Celebrating 75 years in 2012, making it the fourth oldest ski resort in the United States, it has been a touchstone for thousands of Midwest skiers spanning generations.
This long holiday weekend marks the beginning of the new season, but the resort also has a long history in the Cadillac area.
The 2022-2023 season will mark the 85th anniversary of the resort and something that Pete Meyer takes very seriously. The result has had many ups and downs during that span and its history is remarkable.
The resort’s name has Scottish roots. Caberfae, the Scottish name for Stag’s Head, was granted to Colin Fitzgerald, founder of the MacKenzie family in the year 1255 by King Alexander III of Scotland, whose life Fitzgerald saved from a hunted stag deer. The name Caberfae was applied to the land around the present ski area by Kenneth MacKenzie of Chicago in 1919. Because of his ancestral background and a large number of deer herds in the area, he called it Caberfae.
The area originally encompassed 28 square miles and was intended as a cattle ranch. The ranch ended as a failure after seven years and the land, in part, was purchased by the United States Government for National Forest purposes.
A fire tower was erected near the top of the highest peak.
During the 1930s, some residents of Indiana, Grand Rapids and Cadillac were participating in winter sports and were interested in starting a local ski area. The United States Forest Service co-operated, and a winter ski area was created, with a Civilian Conservation Corps building and a single ski run, known as “Number One” being built. The first ski lift, a rope tow, was powered by a Ford Model A car engine. This engine was later replaced by a Packard Motor Car engine.
The first official opening of Caberfae was held in January 1937. In 1939, operation and control of the area were turned over to a newly created group, the Caberfae Winter sports Club, Inc., which was formed by the Caberfae Ski Club and the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce. The new group was issued a non-profit permit to operate the ski area by the U.S. Forest Service. Five hundred and eighty acres were set aside for the development of a year-round recreation area, including the prime highlands with steep and heavily forested north and west-facing slopes for skiing.
Vestiges of those early efforts remain today. The first run carved from the forest, Number One, now comprises the lower left side of North Peak. An area then known as “The Bowl” is now the site of South Peak.
Before the 1942-43 season, a dozen more trails were cleared and several rope tows were installed. World War II intervened and the ski area was not operated during that time. The area remained closed until the winter of 1946-47.
The end of World War II signaled the reopening of Caberfae Ski Resort near Cadillac. Many American service personnel returning from Europe had been introduced to skiing during the war and this fact spurred an increased interest in the sport here at home. When Caberfae reopened for the 1946-47 season an estimated 2 million Americans had taken up skiing. Boyne Mountain would not open until 1948 and Crystal Mountain didn’t open until 1956, so Caberfae stood ready to take its place as Michigan’s premier destination ski resort.
By the 1948-49 season, the resort boasted 14 runs and seven electric tows. The “electric” tow ropes were a major improvement from the gasoline engines that powered tows at many other ski areas. One of Caberfae’s most famous lifts was a double rope that took skiers to the top by following a path between the Number One and the Number Four runs.
In addition to these “modern lifts,” Caberfae had gentle slopes for novice skiers, a 15-acre slalom bowl for competitive skiers, a 30-meter ski jump, two toboggan runs, cross-country ski trails, a snowshoe trail, ski patrol, and ski instructors to provide lessons. Amenities included parking for 700 cars, ski rentals and food service. A 5,900-square-foot day lodge known as the Upper Deck opened in 1950, giving skiers a new place to warm up and trade tales. The resort was so popular that the Central United States Ski Association utilized Caberfae as the site of several important sanctioned events and documented that attendance at Caberfae exceeded that of any other Midwestern ski area.
By the time Caberfae progressed into the mid-1950s the resort was booming as Michigan’s largest winter sports area. An improved highway system and regularly scheduled “snow trains” made Caberfae accessible to over 35,000 skiers a season. On busy weekends, it was not uncommon for crowds to exceed 4,000 skiers per day. Due to high maintenance costs and the increased demand for more ski trails, the toboggan slides were eventually abandoned and Caberfae became strictly a ski area.
By this time Caberfae was calling itself the “Midwest Ski Capital.” To bolster that claim, a 1954 advertisement detailed what the resort had to offer: 27 expert and graduating intermediate ski runs, 16 large capacity ski tows, a large rustic shelter with lounge and cafeteria, a triple practice area, a 25-acre slalom bowl, a modern ski shop and new equipment rental facilities.
The ad also promoted a Learn to Ski Week package comprised of six days of skiing, lodging, meals, ski tow fees, and ski instruction for $52.50. Deals like this just made the resort even more popular. A postcard from the 1956-57 season noted that 47,000 skiers visited Caberfae that winter.
Snowmaking came to the slopes of Caberfae in 1957 too, so the resort was able to augment the annual natural snowfall. That was followed by adding three more runs the following winter, the largest single terrain expansion to date.
Not every improvement went as planned, however. What was to be the resort’s first chair lift was purchased from Mt. Snow, Vermont in 1957. Set up along the west side of the Number One run, the 2,000-foot, 104-bench double chair was not a typical cable lift, but instead utilized a series of chain conveyors. In addition to being very slow and incredibly noisy, the overhead chains spewed grease on the skiers riding on the chairs. Making matters worse, a poor design caused many of the metal parts to warp over the off-season. After running for the 1959-60 season, the chair was dismantled and sent back to the manufacturer.
Undaunted and drawing on its rich history, Caberfae was still poised to enter the 1960s on a roll. As the 1960s started, Caberfae was still in expansion mode. Five T-Bar lifts were added between In 1959 and 1963, Bull Nose, Number One, Stag’s Head, West Ridge, and Tournament were added to the array of tow ropes. This gave Caberfae 20 lifts servicing 35 trails during the mid-60s. Also on hand to greet the new decade was a 15-member instructional staff. It was not uncommon for the ski school to teach as many as 500 lessons per day on a weekend.
Skiers still flocked to Caberfae, 32,000 during the 1963-64 season, and Caberfae clung to its roots as the friendly and affordable ski resort it had always been. It had tremendous community support. The reality, however, was that the resort had to have great Christmas weeks to be profitable and during the 1965 and 1966 holiday periods a dearth of snow put the resort in a perilous financial status. Even new snowmaking that covered 80% of its slopes for the 1966-67 season was not enough to save the day. As a result, the ski area was sold to a private stock company in 1967, thus ending 30 years of management by a non-profit board of directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.