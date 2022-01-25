CADILLAC — By next season, Caberfae Peaks visitors will be hitting the slopes with an all new ski lift to the top of the east peak. The lift will coincide with the newly added Funnel Cake run, which Mountain Operations Manager Timothy Meyer said is much wider and geared toward intermediate and lower intermediate skill levels.
“We needed more space, you know, more terrain,” he said. “This lift goes all the way from the bottom of the base area all the way to the top of the mountain, and it gives the skiers, you know, access to more of the ski resort.”
One of the highlights of the Funnel Cake, according to Meyer, is a section toward the base where the skier is flanked by spruce trees, giving the illusion of a tree tunnel.
Adding the triple chair lift is essentially a replacement for the current shelter lift that takes visitors out of the base area. By taking people straight to the top of the east peak, Meyer said the lift will expand coverage area and help skiers and snow boarders feel less crowded, enhancing their experience at Caberfae.
Both of the runs the lift will cater to are also safe for kids and teens, giving it the potential to be a popular spot for families and first-timers.
“So like, you start on the bunny hill, or on the conveyor, and when you make that transition, they’ll get a better show, or a better experience of what they’re getting out.”
There are other lifts that travel to the top of the north and south peaks, but the east peak is considered new terrain. Adjacent to this space is the Backcountry Terrain, which will also see redevelopment in the near future.
More difficult runs and expert runs are located at the north and south peaks, and Meyer said designating the east peak as a beginner and intermediate area will aid in the flow of increasing skill level. Keeping this area close to lodging and rentals will also be more practical.
As of right now, the lift has been ordered from Doppelmayr USA and is set to be delivered in March, with construction beginning in the summer. Meyer said community reception of the project has all been good.
“I know that the vibe that it’s created is all positive, you know,” he said. “People are so enthusiastic about what we’re doing.”
Along with the new lift, recent renovations to the Skyview Lodge have also been made. Meyer said any other updates and additions will depend on the Caberfae vision.
“We have a vision, and we’re kind of in a plan, and we’re working the plan to the vision, but you know, you kind of see how it goes,” he said. “We move cautiously and carefully so we can, you know, stay in business, so that’s our approach.”
More information on Caberfae Peaks lodging, tickets and rentals can be found on their website www.caberfaepeaks.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.