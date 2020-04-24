CADILLAC — When a major crisis occurs, non-profit agencies and philanthropic charities are the first to provide assistance to the those in need.
But what happen when those organizations also run out of resources? Who helps them?
The Cadillac Area Community Foundation recently announced they would be awarding $10,000 in aid to non-profits impacted by the spread of COVID-19. The assistance was made possible by a donation from the Consumers Energy Foundation.
"Many nonprofits are struggling with how to provide critical programs, and services, at the same time trying to endure the crisis themselves," the CACF stated in a press release. "Consumers Energy Foundation felt strongly about supporting the needs of our community non-profits organizations that have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic."
This is the second major donation announced by CACF since the coronavirus reached Michigan in March: the foundation also granted $50,000 to Love, INC in Cadillac and Community Hope in Lake City.
CACF Executive Director Doreen Lanc said while everyone has been feeling the strain brought about by the virus's effect on society, the Cadillac community has stepped up in a big way to provide resources for non-profit groups.
"I'm not surprised at all by that," Lanc said about all the donations they've received. "These are the kinds of people I work with every day. They want to see the community thrive."
Recent success stories include a homeless veteran who received permanent housing at Kirkland Terrace, along with household items, a bed, frame, recliner, and bedding; in Missaukee County, Community Hope have been serving more than 400 families at their various food drop-off sites in the weeks following the shutdown.
Lanc said it hasn't been decided where exactly the $10,000 will go but she has a feeling one of the most vital needs will be filling food pantries.
Although the community support has been a godsend, Lanc said the needs of non-profit groups continue to mount. She said CACF is in regular contact with area groups to identify what resources they require most.
• Oasis Family Resource Center has stated their current greatest need is to cover operational expenses needed to keep services going. Services range from utilities, mortgage payments and liability insurance costs. With the Second Chance Resale Store closed, cash flow for operational expenses has been depleted.
• Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity is concerned about the lag time program participants are experiencing between layoff and receiving unemployment. The organization would like to create an avenue for the immediate needs of program participants until they start receiving income.
• Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital has indicated they need support for Cadillac Patient Needs, which supplies food, gas, daycare, transportation, and medication to patient’s families while in the hospital.
• Healing Private Wounds would like to make videos of sexual abuse recovery seminars, book studies and talks so those who cannot attend groups can participate. The video camera would allow them to reach a much larger audience and consequently help more people.
• The Cadillac Area YMCA would like to start distributing print materials to support parents and youth dealing with social/emotional issues they are likely encountering due to isolation from school and other social support structures.
• At New Hope Center – their housing is normally just nights, 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. but due to COVID-19, they have to pay employees to stay 24/7, seven days a week. They are at full capacity and are in a great need of beds.
• Salvation Army is getting hit with rent needs, propane and utilities are huge right now, the utility companies are not shutting any services off, but these individuals still have to pay the bill.
• Finally, the Hospice of Michigan chapter in Cadillac would like iPads to work with their patients in need.
Anyone interested in donating toward community causes can contact the CACF at (231) 775-9911 or go to https://cadillacfoundation.org.
