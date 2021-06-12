CADILLAC — A recently received grant is helping the Wexford County Historical Society and Museum pay for a window restoration project.
The historical society received the $10,000 grant from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation and the purpose of the project is to keep the building structurally sound. The historical society's board of directors adheres to Andrew Carnegie's philosophy of "open to all" and making the nationally registered historic site structurally sound, according to a press release from the historical society. The window project is the last structural need of the museum and former Carnegie Library. Other completed projects included a new roof and shoring up of the masonry and window lintels.
The objective of restoration with authentic materials is to protect the building but also to educate and inspire with the architecture and history housed inside, according to the release. Restoring one prominent building can revitalize an entire neighborhood and the historical society believes this project will create sustainability for the building
In addition to this grant, the historical society has secured donations and pledges from private citizens and businesses within the community and continues to seek support from people who would like to partner to help achieve this goal.
"One of our six priorities at the Cadillac Area Community Foundation is to support art and culture in our community. The Wexford County Historical Museum preserves the history and culture of Wexford County," CACF Executive Director Doreen Lanc said. "Keeping with the authentic material in the 'Window Restoration Project' is vital to the entire renovations of the museum."
Wexford County Historical Society Fundraising chairwoman Gwen Dubravec said even with the CACF grant, the historical society still needs to raise $75,000. She also said a private donor recently offered to give $32,500 of that final amount but only if the historical society could raise the remaining $42,500.
"We don't get the $32,500 unless we raise the remaining $42,500," she said.
Dubravec said the goal is to get the money raised as soon as possible and the hope is to have the windows replaced by the end of the year or by spring 2022.
Anyone interested in donating may mail them to the Wexford County Historical Society, P.O. Box 124, Cadillac, Michigan, 49601. They also may call Dubravec for more information about the project at (231) 920-9739.
