CADILLAC — A Cadillac Area Community Foundation grant allowed the Cadillac High School Art Department to purchase new camera equipment for students to use.
The grant, which totaled $898, was from the Cadillac and Kellogg for Youth Committee of the CACF and Cadillac Junior High School art teacher Julie Cieslak applied for the grant to purchase digital cameras.
The Cadillac and Kellogg for Youth Committee recommend grant awards for organizations that serve youth in the Cadillac area to the CACF’s Board of Trustees. These grant awards are determined through a competitive application and review process.
The CACF has invested more than $5.6 million in grants and scholarships back into the Cadillac area. The CACF was created with gifts from generous people committed to local causes. For the donors, the CACF serves as a philanthropic advisor while for the community it serves as a convener, a grantmaker and a civic leader.
For more information, visit www.cadillacfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.