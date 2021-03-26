CADILLAC — To honor those who fought in Iwo Jima during World War II, the Michigan Mountaineers Division of the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps participated in a 5K walk on Saturday, March 20.
Starting at the Cadillac National Guard Armory, the unit marched over to Lake Cadillac, down the Veterans pathway and back.
The march was sponsored by the Best Defense Foundation. BDF is a non-profit organization that helps Veterans and their families by providing once-in-a-lifetime experiences at no cost and return to the battlefield. From the shores of Normandy to the black volcanic sands of Iwo Jim, the Best Defense Foundation ensures that any World War II veteran who wants a measure of closure or the recognition he so richly deserves.
With approximately 400 units across the US, the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps is a youth leadership development program sponsored by the U.S. Navy. Its mission is to build leaders of character by offering America’s young men and women hands-on and experiential training in partnership with the Navy and its sister services to instill the highest ideals of honor, respect, commitment, and service.
USNSCC is comprised of two programs: The Naval Sea Cadet Corps program is for young people ages 14 through the completion of high school and a junior program, the Navy League Cadet Corps, for young people ages 10 through 13. Cadets and Officers are authorized to wear Navy uniforms with USNSCC insignia.
The Michigan Mountaineers Division is based out of Camp Grayling and covers most of Northern Michigan and part of the Upper Peninsula with cadets from Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac, Gladwin and Rudyard. The unit drills one weekend each month with advanced trainings throughout the summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.